Celebrity PDA: Summer Love
By Paige Ferrari
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to having her intimate moments captured on film. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that, after tossing back a few tequila shots at her sister Khloe's birthday party, she pulled a fellow partygoer in for an embrace (this one PG-13).
What other celebs were cuddling up in front of the cameras?
By Paige Ferrari
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to having her intimate moments captured on film. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that, after tossing back a few tequila shots at her sister Khloe's birthday party, she pulled a fellow partygoer in for an embrace (this one PG-13).
What other celebs were cuddling up in front of the cameras?