Celebrity PDA for Aug. 10

By Dana Flax

Justin Long and Drew Barrymore, who alternately hardcore made-out and flipped passerbys the bird (but we're too polite to show it) while filming "Going the Distance" in New York City, truly believe it's them against the world. Fear not, Justin and Drew, the world actually loves you, except it thinks you may want to get a room.

