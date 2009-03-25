Guy Candy: Ladies Who Love the Lookers
Male celebrities and female models go together like PB & J, but Madonna's fling with 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz proves that even female stars can go for the lookers. Click through to see which other famous ladies sing "I Want Candy."
Male celebrities and female models go together like PB & J, but Madonna's fling with 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz proves that even female stars can go for the lookers. Click through to see which other famous ladies sing "I Want Candy."