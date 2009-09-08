Odds of Love: Predicting Celeb Connections

By Michelle Lanz

Even though finding love when you're a celebrity seems like a nearly impossible task, stars are always jumping from one relationship to the next. So which of the latest celeb couplings might have some staying power?

Sienna Miller and and her 'Slinky' new DJ beau

No doubt these two are cute, almost in a brother-sister way. We actually hope they work out, because it'd be good for Sienna to be dating a somewhat normal guy and not some cheating big-shot actor (we're talking to you, dreamy Jude). But we're worried for Mr. Slinky, because Sienna's been around the block and might not have any problem going around again, with someone more famous.

Prediction: Crossing our fingers that this lasts at least a year, though it's hard to tell since they're in the "honeymoon" phase of their romance. A more realistic guess would be nine months. Just in time for a new summer romance, 2010 edition.

Odds of Love: 50:1