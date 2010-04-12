Romance Report for April 12

By Kat Giantis

When Justin Timberlake signed on to co-star with ex-girlfriend Cameron Diaz in the currently shooting rom-com "Bad Teacher," he must have known the rumor mill would go into overdrive speculating about the state of his relationship with Jessica Biel. And, right on schedule, the whispers have begun.

According to the New York Post, the crooner has been "laughing and flirting" on-set with Diaz, whom he split with in 2007 after nearly four years of coupledom.

"They are acting like a couple of teenagers, constantly laughing and joking with each other," says a snitch. "There's a lot of good chemistry there."

the Chicago Sun-Times that they're just "good friends," opining, "I don't think Jessica Biel has anything to worry about. At least not from Cameron."

Meanwhile, the London Sunday Mirror is convinced that the same "good chemistry" is lacking between Timberlake and Biel, claiming that after more than three years together, they've "grown apart" and mutually decided to toss in the towel.

"Justin truly thought he'd found the one in Jessica and she felt the same," maintains a source. "But the relationship just didn't seem to go anywhere."

Not so, a Biel insider pooh-poohs to Gossip Cop, insisting that the breakup talk is untrue.

