Romance Report for April 26

By Kat Giantis

Reese Witherspoon sure looks to be getting comfortable with Jim Toth, her boyfriend of two-plus months. On Saturday afternoon, she sported gym shorts, a tank top and a baseball cap as they held hands over an alfresco lunch in Los Angeles. It was the latest show of togetherness for the twosome, who already appear to be getting serious. "She definitely seems in love," a pal tells People magazine. "She acts giddy around him. Everyone's so happy for her." The former Mrs. Ryan Phillippe, who is mom to Ava, 10, and Deacon, 6, was apparently determined to keep her romantic entanglements casual following her breakup late last year with Jake Gyllenhaal. But Toth, a high-powered Hollywood agent, changed her mind. "Friends are very surprised how quickly she's moved on from Jake and how fast things have progressed with Jim," continues the insider. "She takes relationships very seriously. Even she's surprised at how fast she fell for him." Part of Toth's appeal? "He makes her laugh," says a source, with another adding, "I think for the first time in a very long time, she feels as if she's with a grown-up."

