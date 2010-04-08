Romance Report for April 8

By Kat Giantis

Three months after she was spotted getting hands- and lips-on with Los Angeles Dodger Matt Kemp, Rihanna has finally used the b-word. "Umm, he's my boyfriend," the effervescent chanteuse, 22, happily confirmed to Ryan Seacrest on his radio show Thursday (definitely not confirmed: engagement rumors). "It's new, and it's fun, and it's nothing too serious, you know. I don't want anything that's going to take up so much of my energy and time right now in a bad way. I just want to have fun, and that's what it's about." RiRi, who deserves some fun after the nightmare that was Chris Brown, also spilled details (maybe a few too many) about the upcoming wedding of her BFF Katy Perry to funnyman Russell Brand. Click "next" for more ...

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna talks 'Idol' and her new tour