Romance Report for Aug. 10

By Kat Giantis

Rob and Kristen Spend Quality, Quantity Time Together

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart played it cool at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but their copious amounts of together-time in the days leading up to the event sure got the "Twilight" rumor mill hot and bothered. On Thursday night, People magazine spied the long-suspected squeezes at the Hotel Café in L.A. surreptitiously checking out the song stylings of up-and-coming musicians (and Pattinson pals) Bobby Long and Marcus Foster, who co-wrote the tune "Let Me Sign," which the sparkly vamp performed on the "Twilight" soundtrack. The following evening, Rob, 23, and Kristen, 19, returned to see Foster's solo show ("They seemed to go unnoticed," says a bystander) before retreating to the Chateau Marmont to hang with friends. On Saturday, they were photographed separately on the same balcony of the hotel and later grabbed lunch with a couple of chums. The romance-denying duo's coziness is well-timed in terms of publicity for the bloodsucker franchise, what with the release of "New Moon" just three months away and production on "Eclipse" about to begin, but one insider believes there's definitely something to the whispers. "Word on the set of 'Twilight' is that [Michael] Angarano, [Kristen's boyfriend], and she are completely broken up," an insider spills to the mag. "While people don't want to talk about it, everyone is pretty convinced that Pattinson and Stewart are hooking up."