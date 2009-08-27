Romance Report for Aug. 27

By Kat Giantis

Did Renee Zellweger Dis Jennifer Aniston (and Her Hair)?

By Kat Giantis

Throwaway line or throw-down? That's the question being asked after Renée Zellweger made what might have been a subtle dig at Jennifer Aniston, whom she supposedly bested in the battle for Bradley Cooper's affections. In a sit-down with CNN, the angular Oscar winner was asked whether she'd ever been judged solely on her looks. "I'm not an actress who made her way based on physicality -- I think quite the opposite, in fact. I sort of disappear a little bit, with respect to my looks," she explained, before adding, "I'm lucky. I'm not a standout, kind of knockout kind of girl that, you know, it's all about my great hair or something." So, was Zellweger making a general statement about the superficiality of Hollywood or a pointed dig at the envied locks of Aniston, who had everyone from pre-teens to grandmas styling the Rachel cut in the '90s? Your call, but don't be surprised if Renée's remark sets up a slew of "Catfight!" headlines in next week's tabloids. As for Jen, who allegedly felt "screwed over" by Cooper, she was all smiles this week while getting handcuffed by her "Bounty" co-star, Gerard Butler. While Aniston's rep has denied they were spied holding hands at a New York hot spot over the weekend, she did allow Butler's hand to rest in proximity to her posterior on Wednesday in New York.

By Kat Giantis