Romance Report for Aug. 4

Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sin City Make-Out Session

It's the same old story: Boy meets girl. Boy licks girl's face. Girl marries boy days later wearing a teeny white bikini. Boy and girl star in sex tape. Boy tattoos girl's name on his privates. Boy and girl split up but can't seem to stay away from each other. And so it goes for Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who appear to be giving their function-light relationship another chance.

E! News spotted the lightbulb couple tangling tongues over the weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel's Body English nightclub in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Sun, the recidivist flames, who divorced in 1998 after three volatile years together (they have two sons, Dylan, 11, and Brandon, 13), climbed onstage as the crowd went wild and cameras flashed.

"They were making out all night and biting each other's candy necklaces," a spy tells the London Sun (and no, "candy necklaces" isn't a euphemism for something untoward; the duo's literal candy munching was caught on camera). "Later, they headed to Vince Neil's Paradise Tower mega suite to continue partying."

Pam and Tommy attempted to reconcile this time last year, a notion that fizzled faster than the veteran bombshell's quickie marriages to Rick Salomon and Kid Rock, which each lasted about five months, respectively.

"We've only given it a try 800 times -- 801, here we go," Lee optimistically declared in June 2008. "It's awesome. It's definitely working."

Alas, it didn't, but hope springs eternal, and as long as there's no sequel to their sex tape (speaking of things that spring eternal), we say go for it.