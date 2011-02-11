Romance Report for Dec. 1

By Kat Giantis

Shiny Happy People? Brad and Angelina's United Front

If Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are upset over being the subject of an unflattering tell-all that hits bookshelves this week, they weren't letting it show on Monday night. The mega-famous squeezes were laughing and holding hands as they enjoyed a well-timed outing to Beverly Hills restaurant La Dolce Vita to attend a post-premiere bash for George Clooney's forthcoming flick "Up in the Air" (more on that next). Alas, it wasn't their finest hour, style-wise. Angelina was a satiny catastrophe in billowy black pants and a spit-up-colored blouse (practical when burping the twins, if nothing else), while Brad rocked a gray beanie that matched the flecks in his straggly, hotness-sucking beard. The kid-free evening came just hours ahead of the release of Ian Halperin's "Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie," a doom-and-gloomy deconstruction of the supposedly troubled state of their five-year relationship. In the skepticism-raising tome, the A-list amours are accused of, among many other things, fighting "like cats and dogs" over issues ranging from politics (Angie, unlike Brad, apparently isn't an Obama fan) to household cleanliness. "They won't be together forever. I'll bet my last dollar on it," Halperin predicts to PopEater. "She has brought a lot of good things to him -- the children, for example -- but he didn't know what he was getting into and that's why I think they're going to split ... I give them 15-18 months."

