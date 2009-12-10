Romance Report for Dec. 10

By Kat Giantis

Breakup? What Breakup? Engagement Whispers Hit Gyllenspoon

Those Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal split rumors are so last week. Now, the adorable and apparently still-on sweethearts are being married off (yet again). This latest round of bended-knee talk comes courtesy of PopEater, which claims the actor has slipped a "small, ribbon-wrapped" box beneath the Oscar-winning mom of two's Christmas tree. The alleged contents: a honkin' diamond engagement ring. "Jake is planning to pop the question over the holidays and couldn't be more excited," tattles a source, who doesn't seem at all concerned about ruining the supposed proposal surprise. "Her children love him, his family loves her and now it's time to make it official." This would seem to contradict rumblings that the former Mrs. Ryan Phillippe isn't looking to retie the knot anytime soon. "Jake would marry her tomorrow," a source recently told People magazine, "but Reese doesn't want to go there yet, even though he would like to." Gyllenhaal's rep did not respond to our request for comment on the alleged holiday sparkler.

Photos: Reese Witherspoon