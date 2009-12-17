Romance Report for Dec. 17

By Kat Giantis

Are A-Rod's Ears Burning? Kate's Confab With Madonna

Madonna has never struck us as the comforting type, particularly when it comes to romantic troubles (we imagine her advice for the lovelorn would be along the lines of, "Do 100 arm reps with 5-pound dumbbells and get over it already"). But did she offer a sturdy shoulder for the newly Alex Rodriguez-less Kate Hudson to lean on following the New York premiere of "Nine" on Tuesday night? So says the New York Post, which claims the shiny-faced Big M, a former "good friend" of the New York Yankees star, had a quiet tête-à-tête with the "teary" actress during a post-premiere bash at hot spot M2. "When the cameras were on Kate she was all smiles," says an eyewitness, "but privately you could tell she has had her heart broken." Adds another snitch, "It was her big premiere, and she was upset Alex wasn't there to support her." But could there be a return appearance by the once again oats-sowing player, who supposedly ended things because he found his famous squeeze's camera-time during his games a "turn-off"? "They had a huge fight in London at the premiere of 'Nine,' and Alex flew to Miami to hang out with his friends," a Hudson insider asserts to the paper. "But in the last few days he and Kate have started speaking again on the phone. She hopes they can work things out. But they are both very stubborn." Hit "next" for more romantic news from the "Nine" premiere ...