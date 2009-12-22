Romance Report for Dec. 22

By Kat Giantis

Kevin Jonas' Honeymoon Essentials: Sunscreen, Smooches, Too Small Swim Trunks

Kevin Jonas' purity ring is permanently off and his honeymoon is in full swing. Paparazzi captured the eldest Jonas brother grabbing some rays poolside with bride Danielle Deleasa at the swanky One & Only Palmilla Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday, two days after they said "I do" in an elaborate, winter wonderland-esque ceremony at a French-style chateau on Long Island, N.Y. And it seems Kevin has slipped easily into his new husband role (too bad he didn't slip as easily into his swimsuit, which, like so much of the Jonai wardrobe, appeared a mite too tight). He attentively rubbed sun block on his bikini-clad bride's back and repeatedly leaned in for a lip-lock. But Kevin is apparently still adjusting to his new ring. According to the London Daily Mail, he couldn't stop fiddling with and staring at his diamond-covered, stainless steel wedding band.

