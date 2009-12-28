Romance Report for Dec. 28

By Kat Giantis

Doug Dangles Carats for Paris on Xmas

Hey, remember when Paris Hilton declared that she was this decade's "iconic blonde, like Marilyn Monroe"? It looks like Doug Reinhardt is paying the price for her delusions of bombshell grandeur. "At home opening Christmas presents from my man. SO happy! He really spoiled me this year and gave me so many incredible presents!" the starlet crowed via Twitter on Christmas Eve. "All the jewelry he bought me from 14 Karats jewelry store is so stunning! It's true diamonds are a girl's best friend. I am speechless. :)" It's fortunate that Paris didn't lose her ability to express her sparkler shock until after she got in a plug for the retail establishment that may or may not have given Doug a discount on her bright and shiny gifts. For those keeping count, this makes the third time in recent months that Reinhardt has showered Hilton in ice. In August, he reportedly presented her with a pink diamond ring. A few weeks later, he treated Paris to a shopping spree at Cartier in Venice, Italy, where she scored, among other pricey baubles, an $80,000 diamond bracelet. And it's a good bet that the boutiques in Aspen, Colo., are on high alert now that the ho-hum honeys are in town. On Sunday night, they were spotted partying with friends until the wee hours, with Hilton decked out in a fur-trimmed coat (faux, we hope) and glittery headband, an accessory that she has been unsuccessfully trying to make happen for months.

