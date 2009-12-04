Romance Report for Dec. 4

By Kat Giantis

Marilyn Manson: I'm Back With Evan Rachel Wood

By Kat Giantis

It's straight out of Relationships 101: If your ex-boyfriend wistfully daydreams about bashing your skull in with a sledgehammer, it might not be in your best interest to give him another chance. That minor detail apparently hasn't stopped Evan Rachel Wood from trying again with Marilyn Manson, despite his noggin-crushing fantasies. At least according to the whey-faced rocker, who tells Metal Hammer magazine they're back together. "I think I'm not afraid to be me. Sometimes you feel awkward being what you're best at, you feel like you have to be something new," he holds forth when asked about bouncing back from the "pits of despair" (no, that's not a hygiene reference). "But I think that a lot of people will agree that me being me at my best [is what] I need to be." And Manson believes his attitude has already reaped dividends. "I think that that really paid off because I'm back with Evan," he says. "That's kind of breaking news, you can be the first one to say that." Manson, 40, hooked up with Wood, 22, in late 2006, not long after his marriage to Dita Von Teese imploded. "I've found my double, my twin," he gushed at the time. "I respect her as an actress. And someone who I'd want to fornicate with." They called it quits two sun-deprived years later, but reconciled for a short time earlier this year (a reunion the starlet revealed to GQ). Since then, Evan has been briefly linked to Shane West and her tall-drink-of-Swedish-water "True Blood" co-star, Alexander Skarsgard.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED: Which other beautiful actresses has Marilyn Manson romanced?