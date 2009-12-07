Romance Report for Dec. 7

By Kat Giantis

After a Thorough Investigation of the Opposite Sex, Russell Is 'Ever So Happy' With Katy

That Russell Brand is such a card, even when he's discussing the seismic attitude shift he's undergone since falling for Katy Perry. During a sit-down with Britain's GMTV on Monday, the fuzzy funnyman joked about how his Casanova proclivities actually came in handy when he met the popster. "It was a deep craving within me -- I mistook it for lust," he explains of his former bedpost-notching lifestyle. "I thought I was promiscuous. It turns out I was just thorough [to] get the right one." Brand, who recently joined Perry and her conservative pastor parents for a getaway in Austria, reveals that he much prefers the one-woman-at-a-time scenario. "I'm ever so happy," he gushes. "It's really nice and relaxing to not always be thinking -- say for example there's some ladies here [in the studio] -- I'd have to do routine checks. I'd be like, 'Look, I've got to get on now and talk to that makeup lady.'" When the line of questioning inevitably turns to marriage and babies, Russell, who hooked up with Katy after his hosting gig at September's MTV VMAs, remains laid-back: "Get married you say? Hmmm, that would be good." And kids? "I do want to have children," he casually admits. "That would be good."

