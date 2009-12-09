Romance Report for Dec. 9

By Kat Giantis

Khloe's Sticky Bedroom Situation

By Kat Giantis

Maybe Khloe Kardashian should have had a "no eating in bed" clause added to her detailed prenup with Lamar Odom. During a sit-down with Rachael Ray this week (via E! News), the reality star shares one of the grosser aspects of being married to the Los Angeles Lakers star, who calls himself the "Candy Man" because of his epic sweet tooth. "I fell asleep before him one night, and he was eating candy," she recalls. "He was watching TV, eating candy, and he fell asleep with chocolate-covered almonds in his hand, and he, like, hugs me when he's asleep. I woke up in the morning, and I was like, 'What is on me?!' I was like, 'Oh my God!' The chocolate melted off, and it was almonds in the bed, and I was like, 'Ewww. What is going on?'" Sighs Khloe of her almond joylessness, "These are the surprises I get to learn." And it's probably all the more reason to spend more than a month getting to know someone before vowing (on national television) to stay together until one of you kicks the bucket.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED: Khloe's prenup battle and more in Reality Check