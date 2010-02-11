Romance Report for Feb. 11

By Kat Giantis

Jessica Shrugs Off John Mayer's Nookie Blabbing

By Kat Giantis

Next time Jessica Simpson goes out on a date, she might want to bring along her attorney, an inch-thick confidentiality agreement and, just to be on the safe side, a notary public (or two).

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Perhaps then she wouldn't have been called "sexual napalm" in the pages of Playboy by ex-boyfriend John Mayer or joked about by rumored blink-and-you'll-miss-him beau Billy Corgan, all in the same week.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

To Jessica's credit, she seems to be taking Mayer's caddish revelations ("Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me") in stride.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

When quizzed by paparazzi on Wednesday night, the starlet, looking pretty with little makeup, laughed, shook her head and politely responded, "I have no comment."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

(John Mayer, please memorize that phrase.)

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

A few hours earlier, she alluded to the coitus kerfuffle by tweeting, "Interesting day so far...hmm...at least i am boxing 2-a-days this week."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

And while it would be understandable if she pictured Mayer's face (or better yet, his tearful, apologetic face) on whatever she was punching to add a little extra oomph to her right hook, she denied that was her plan.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Asked by shutterbugs if she'd knock Mayer out if she had the chance to box him, she offered a simple, "No," before hopping into a waiting car and zooming off.