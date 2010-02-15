Romance Report for Feb. 15

By Kat Giantis

Britney's Very Special Valentine: Ronald McDonald

Sometimes, a girl just wants to enjoy life's simple pleasures on Valentine's Day, like, say, two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun, possibly with a french fry chaser and a shake.

On Sunday, paparazzi spotted Britney Spears riding shotgun as her sometime boyfriend/full-time agent, Jason Trawick, hit a McDonald's drive-through in Los Angeles.

As she got her junk food fix, Brit smiled at the shutterbugs from beneath a chocolate-colored mass of major bedhead (sweetie, your hair has gotta be long enough by now to lose those mangled, matted extensions. Please, just give it a try. For us.)

The day before, the still-under-supervision popster joined the increasingly scruffy-looking Trawick for a romantic trip to Target, an outing for which she slipped on a pink dress that emphasized the free-range status of her double-D's.

That same day, the two were snapped holding hands after grabbing lunch at a Calabasas, Calif., café that, unfortunately, did not offer supersizing as a menu option.

