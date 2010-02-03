Romance Report for Feb. 3

By Kat Giantis

Drew Barrymore to Become Mrs. Justin Long?

When you've been divorced twice before the age of 30, engagement rumors apparently aren't that big of a deal. During a chat this week with Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore laughed off reports that she's set to make Justin Long hubby No. 3.

"It's a rumor," the perpetually upbeat actress said in response to the aisle-walk chatter, which began after she supposedly announced her betrothal on Facebook. "We said no, but people don't want to listen."

Barrymore, who, it turns out, doesn't even have a Facebook account, insists she isn't bothered by talk that she and the actor are looking to settle down.

"There are worse things to be being said," shrugs Drew, who rekindled her PDA-packed romance with Justin last year. "It's not a mean lie. And also, I can't pay attention to that stuff. There are too many far more important things going on."