Romance Report for Jan. 11

By Kat Giantis

Madonna's Run-in With Sean Penn

When Madonna's volatile four-year marriage to Sean Penn imploded in 1989, she reportedly sighed, "May God bless and keep him -- but far, far from me." Looks like the Almighty has a sense of humor, because the former flames reportedly crossed paths last week at a New York restaurant.

The Big M, who continues to keep company with 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz, and the crankypants Oscar winner, who is back on the market after once again calling it quits with Robin Wright, were spied "laughing and chatting" for hours at the ritzy restaurant Adour at the St. Regis Hotel last Thursday, reports the New York Post.

"They seemed to be getting on so well," relays a spy, "we had to look twice to make sure it really was Sean Penn she was with."

The sighting immediately sparked whispers that the tempestuous exes might be trying to reignite their paparazzi-despising, "Shanghai Surprise"-marred relationship, speculation that Madonna's rep is quick to shoot down.

"Madonna was at the St. Regis having dinner with friends," her mouthpiece explains to People magazine. "Sean stopped by the table to say hello. He sat for 10 minutes and then left. Madonna continued with her dinner. That's all it was."

