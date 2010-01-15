Romance Report for Jan. 15

By Kat Giantis

LeAnn Keeping a Close Eye on Eddie?

Does LeAnn Rimes really enjoy the way David Caruso snarls one-liners while artfully putting on his sunglasses? In Touch alleges the country singer has become something of a fixture on the set of boyfriend Eddie Cibrian's show, "CSI: Miami."

"Eddie's always been a flirt, but when she's on the set he doesn't look at -- or talk to -- any women," contends a spy. "Eddie seems to be uncomfortable with LeAnn's constant presence. He's always telling her to stay in his dressing room, but whenever he walks out on set, she's right behind him."

Reps for the pair, who fell for each other while working on the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights" in late 2008 (and ended their respective marriages in 2009), deny the co-dependent chatter, and LeAnn was all smiles while flying solo on Thursday in Nashville, where she performed at the 28th annual Colgate Country Showdown.

