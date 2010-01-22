Romance Report for Jan. 22

By Kat Giantis

Paris' Naughty Shopping Spree

Warning: Do not read the following without a tub of brain bleach handy. Really. OK, don't say we didn't warn you. Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhardt are apparently keeping the passion ablaze in their romance with a little help from some amour-centric accoutrements.

Radar Online reports the vacant-eyed, tonsil-inhaling duo recently nabbed a boatload of "naughty goodies" at Las Vegas boutique Love Jones.

"It was like Christmas and Valentine's Day all as one," relays an enthusiastic spy (who's apparently without a cringe reflex). "They were totally flirty and were testing the stuff out on each other. But they didn't get too carried away."

Among the items they reportedly took home: massage gel and ruffled, pink-ribbon-bedecked "Good Girl, Bad Girl" wrist cuffs. And we'd really prefer not to speculate about the ferret.