Romance Report for Jan. 26

By Kat Giantis

John Mayer and Taylor Swift: Dinner Date or Just Dinner?

It's bad enough that John Mayer spoiled our appetite with his shirtless Rolling Stone cover and creepily detailed description of his self-gratification habits. But is he also going to spoil the wholesome reputation of Taylor Swift?

Ever since the starlet ended her squeaky-clean coupling with Taylor Lautner, the tabloids have been trying to link her to the oversharing crooner, with whom she belts out the ditty "Half of My Heart" on his latest album, "Battle Studies."

But even though John, 32, and Taylor, 20, stepped out for dinner in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, several helpful eyewitnesses insist that defiling wasn't on the menu.

"They were with a big group," a restaurant rep explains to E! News. "They just seemed to be friends." Another source tells People magazine that the crooners, who occasionally perform together and are mutual fans, "were so nice," adding that it just looked like a gathering of "Nashville friends."

Finally, a staffer assures Life & Style that "no wild shenanigans" took place and "it was definitely not a date."

Still, the Chicago Sun-Times says the sunny singer's pals are worried about her hang-time with the ex of Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson.

But an insider says she's "fully aware" of Mayer's reputation: "She's just having fun with the guy."

