Romance Report for Jan. 28

By Kat Giantis

LeAnn in Tune With Cibrian, Sad Songs

It's been nearly a year since LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were "caught in an affair" (per Us Weekly), and while they probably won't be celebrating that particular anniversary, they still seem to be having a whole lotta fun together.

TMZ says the couple hit a bar in Henderson, Colo., last Saturday so the sweat-suited country singer could, ahem, use the facilities. But once she took care of business, Rimes opted to stay, down some cocktails, and participate in karaoke night, climbing onstage to perform Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" as the admiring actor danced along.

Two days later, LeAnn delivered a different kind of performance at the Sundance Film Festival. Us Weekly reports that she raised eyebrows by debuting a woeful new tune about stomping all over the heart of an ex.

"This song is going to make me cry," she told the crowd. "It's about love." Sample lyrics: "What have I done? I broke the heart of the sweetest man. What have I done? I broke the heart of the only man who's ever loved me. Who have I become? I hope you find someone new, someone who deserves you."

So, is the ditty about her not-quite-ex-husband, Dean Sheremet? Depends whom you ask. One source tells the mag that Rimes came up with the song "during the height of the cheating" and it is "100 percent" about Sheremet. But another insider dismisses that notion, explaining that it "was written several years ago before the situation with Dean and the cheating."

Either way, we doubt either Sheremet or Cibrian's estranged wife, Brandi Glanville, are going to be adding it to their playlists anytime soon.

