Romance Report for Jan. 4

By Kat Giantis

Breaking: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart eat food. Just like us! And their need for sustenance meant the ultimate celebrity sighting for one lucky young "Twilight" fan, who reportedly spied the spotlight-avoiding squeezes outside a grocery store on New Year's Eve in the actor's native Britain. According to People magazine, the eagle-eyed Edward and Bella enthusiast discovered Robsten in Ventnor, a resort on the Isle of Wight, despite the pair's best efforts to hide inside their hoodies (Pattinson's trademark sparkle must have given them away). The low-key stars graciously posed, albeit separately, with the smiley fan, before heading off to ring in 2010 together, presumably by making sweeping declarations of their endless undead love. Or maybe with some sparkling cider. Your call.

