Romance Report for July 31

By Kat Giantis

Jessica 'Bummed' About Romo, Needs To Be Reprogrammed

Believe it or not, there's apparently more to be said about Jessica Simpson's birthday-eve dropkicking by Tony Romo. On the heels of Us Weekly's "other woman" cover story and Star's "flirt-fest" claims, a source now tells People magazine that before the breakup, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback seemed to be checking out his options. "It's been tough for her. Tony had his eyes on everyone but her towards the end," asserts an insider. "But let's not forget they lasted for a long time and he stuck with her even though the fans didn't like her." That said, "[Tony] wanted her to be a house mom and be in Dallas, and he wants to go out and play -- and not just football," zings the spy. The starlet is "bummed" by the split, adds the source, but believes "it's the best thing for her," despite her high hopes for the romance. "I think when Jessica gets into a relationship, she thinks she is going to marry him and have babies," continues the mole. "Every time she ends up with a boy, she is in the zone that it's leading to marriage and babies. That's how she's programmed. I guarantee when she was with John [Mayer] she thought she was going to marry John. She's in love with love." She also dearly loves her overly involved family, which the confidant admits can be challenging, dating-wise: "The closeness of her and her family -- that takes a toll on the boys. They are extremely close and when you date her, you date her family."