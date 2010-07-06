Romance Report for July 6

By Kat Giantis

It's the same old story: Boy meets girl. Girl wings plastic water bottle at boy's noggin. Boy is instantly smitten. That's the junior high-style way Katy Perry and Russell Brand began their whirlwind romance. "I was 25, 30 feet away from him. And I threw the bottle straight at him: Hit him smack dab on the head," the doll-faced popster recalls in the August issue of Esquire UK (via the London Daily Mail) of their initial encounter in September 2009.

While the bottle bombardment segued into a night out at a club, Katy confounded the British funnyman's assumption that the evening would continue at his place. "Can you imagine the horrible feeling he had, when he was used to getting everything he wanted?" she says of rebuffing his advances. "I was like, 'You've met your match, motherf-----.'"

For a little while, at least. "A week later," Perry notes, "we went on vacation in Thailand." An elaborate New Year's Eve proposal in India followed. Now, with the nuptials reportedly planned for the fall, Katy is unwisely tempting fate by boasting how she's tamed the once unrepentant hedonist.

"He was a heroin addict and now he's not," she explains. "He was addicted to all kinds of things and now he's not. And he basically used to be a professional prostitute and now he's not. So he's an extremist, which can be both good and bad ... I always needed someone stronger than me and I am, like, a f------ strong elephant of a woman."