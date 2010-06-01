Romance Report for June 1: Spats, Tats and Wedding Chat

By Kat Giantis

It's been less than a month since Britney Spears parted ways professionally with her sometime agent-boyfriend, Jason Trawick, ostensibly to "focus on their personal relationship," but whispers of a rift already are growing louder. The New York Post claims the twosome had a "huge public fight" last Thursday over dinner at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

"Britney was rude to the waitress and then started arguing with Jason, saying she'd had enough," alleges an eyewitness. "He was trying to calm her down, but she wasn't in the mood. They had been sitting down for dinner, but just over 30 minutes into the meal, Britney decided she wanted to leave. She headed out of a back door of the hotel, with Jason following, still trying to calm her down. She looked furious. It's clear there is trouble in paradise."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

The pop starlet's rep did not respond to our request for comment on the supposed squabble.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

This is the second time in as many weeks that the pair has been accused of throwing down. In Touch claimed Brit-Brit took scissors to her sad, dilapidated weave after an argument with Trawick during a Mother's Day trip to Disneyland with her sons, Sean Preston, 4, and Jayden James, 3, a tress-chopping tale an insider was quick to deny.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Keep clicking for more couples news ...