Romance Report for June 14: Schmoopy Shout-Outs and More

By Kat Giantis

It's a sighting that's only slightly less rare than a unicorn palling around with Bigfoot: Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds on the same red carpet. The camera-averse pair stepped out together for Sunday night's Tony Awards, where the actress took home a prize for her role in "A View From the Bridge." Keeping with their low-key, spotlight-avoiding routine, they posed separately, and, when ScarJo's name was called, she immediately hugged her strapping co-star, Liev Schreiber, not her strapping hubby of two years. But, despite talk of a spousal snub, she did turn and give Ryan a quick kiss, and she made sure to single him out during her acceptance speech. "To my Canadian, who I live with, Ryan, thank you for becoming a theater widower for me," Johansson gushed as her ab-tastic half offered an aw-shucks smile. "I never could've done it without your support." Click on for more lovey-dovey Tony news ...

