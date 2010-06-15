Romance Report for June 15

By Kat Giantis

If paparazzi pics are any indication, Britney Spears has been a bit cranky lately. Over the past few days, she's been spied with crossed arms, a furrowed brow and a frown that has refused to be turned upside down (except when in the middle of a Woody and Buzz Lightyear sandwich). Brit-Brit's down-in-the-mouth demeanor has sparked talk that all is not well with Jason Trawick, her ex agent, sometime squeeze and Sam Merlotte from "True Blood" doppelganger. "Britney and Jason are totally fake. Jason is like Britney's assistant," snipes an X17 photog who caught the scruffy pair strolling in Santa Barbara last weekend. "They never hold hands unless the cameras are around. This trip seems like an attempt for Jason to salvage whatever type of relationship these two have ... because everyone's reporting that they've broken up. Thing is ... they were never really together!" But a Spears source calls shenanigans, insisting to Gossip Cop that the paparazzo's assessment is "absurd! Their relationship is very real and they are together."

