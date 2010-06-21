Romance Report for June 21: Kiss-Offs and Make-Outs

By Kat Giantis

Determined not to let a potentially cash-generating story line go to waste, no matter how much the public collectively shrugs, Heidi Montag is moving forward with her plans to end her union to Spencer Pratt, and thus get the ball rolling for their inevitable reunion, televised remarriage and bitter second (third, and fourth) breakup. TMZ says the beach ball-smuggling blonde has hired a lawyer specializing in divorce mediations, and she hopes to be officially Pratt-free in a little more than six months. Seems the supposedly estranged "Hills" hustlers will try to work out a settlement "privately," once someone explains to them what that word means, and then, if that goes well, they will meet with their accountant to determine their assets and liabilities. In the assets column: Heidi's not-so-fun bags, her in-the-works reality show on being a single gal, Spencer's new age-y crystal reserve and their mutual shamelessness; in the liabilities column, there's the selling-their-souls-for-fame debt that the devil is eager to collect. According to Heidi's lawyer, negotiations between the execrable duo have so far been "very amicable." Click on for another couple that makes us shudder ...

