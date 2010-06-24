Romance Report for June 24: Make-Ups and Make-Outs?

By Kat Giantis

To channel Tim Gunn for a moment, this concerns us: Sandra Bullock is apparently once again speaking with Jesse James -- and he's not giving up on weaseling his way back into her good graces.

"Sandra and Jesse are talking," a pal of the Oscar winner tells PopEater. "Most of the conversations are focused on the children [he's dad to Chandler, 15, Jesse Jr., 12, and Sunny, 6; she's bonding with 5-month-old Louis], but occasionally Jesse makes her laugh and they forget for a second what he did to her."

What he did, in case you need a refresher, included a tattooed stripper with a penchant for posing in Nazi memorabilia.

"Of course, Sandra misses him," continues the snitch. "You don't just stop loving someone because they cheated. The divorce is definitely still on, but could I see them getting remarried down the road? It's not impossible."

Meanwhile, Us Weekly says the two-timing motorcycle mogul made sure to get the green light from Bullock before embarking on his recently announced move to Austin, where she's long had a home base.

"Jesse would not relocate his family to Austin without consulting with her," confirms an insider. "This has been in the works for a while." And James is seemingly optimistic that proximity could lead to détente. "He'd like to reconcile," says the spy.

RELATED VIDEO: Sandra's charitable guitar solo