Romance Report for June 3: Flirting & Hurting
By Kat Giantis
Charlize Theron sure seems to be making the most of her single status. The Oscar-winning looker, who kicked longtime love Stuart Townsend to the curb in January, was spied trading digits with Ryan Gosling after they slow-danced together at a Los Angeles shindig a few days back, reports People magazine. The easy-on-the-eyes pair was said to be "super-flirty" and "giddy." Charlize, 34, was last seen sharing a hug with Keanu Reeves after a dinner date in Los Angeles, while the swoon-inducing actor, 29, appeared oh-so-affectionate with his "Blue Valentine" co-star Michelle Williams at the Cannes Film Festival. Michelle, however, was quick to deny romance whispers, and Ryan's rep downplayed, "He is cozy with everyone!"
By Kat Giantis
Charlize Theron sure seems to be making the most of her single status. The Oscar-winning looker, who kicked longtime love Stuart Townsend to the curb in January, was spied trading digits with Ryan Gosling after they slow-danced together at a Los Angeles shindig a few days back, reports People magazine. The easy-on-the-eyes pair was said to be "super-flirty" and "giddy." Charlize, 34, was last seen sharing a hug with Keanu Reeves after a dinner date in Los Angeles, while the swoon-inducing actor, 29, appeared oh-so-affectionate with his "Blue Valentine" co-star Michelle Williams at the Cannes Film Festival. Michelle, however, was quick to deny romance whispers, and Ryan's rep downplayed, "He is cozy with everyone!"