Romance Report for June 3: Flirting & Hurting

By Kat Giantis

Charlize Theron sure seems to be making the most of her single status. The Oscar-winning looker, who kicked longtime love Stuart Townsend to the curb in January, was spied trading digits with Ryan Gosling after they slow-danced together at a Los Angeles shindig a few days back, reports People magazine. The easy-on-the-eyes pair was said to be "super-flirty" and "giddy." Charlize, 34, was last seen sharing a hug with Keanu Reeves after a dinner date in Los Angeles, while the swoon-inducing actor, 29, appeared oh-so-affectionate with his "Blue Valentine" co-star Michelle Williams at the Cannes Film Festival. Michelle, however, was quick to deny romance whispers, and Ryan's rep downplayed, "He is cozy with everyone!"