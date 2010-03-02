Romance Report for March 2

By Kat Giantis

Lady Gaga: No Time for Nookie

Could repressed sexual energy be the reason why Lady Gaga is able to concoct such singular fashion statements as "tree branch antler hat," "pearls exploding in face" and "lobster a la glitter"?

"I'm single. I haven't got time to spend on the road to get to know anyone," the flower-topped and see-through lace-bedecked popster insisted (via the Daily Mirror) at the Viva Glam charity fete in London. "Even Lady Gaga can be celibate. You don't have to have sex to be loved."

Besides, she says, "Orgasms are the biggest obstacles for women. Sex should be fun, beautiful and colorful, but women get the short end of the stick. We're just receivers. We can't talk about sex, we can't sing about sex."

Lady G's declaration of her solo, abstaining status follows reports that she recently reconnected with former flame Matt Williams, the creative director of her Haus of Gaga design firm, an alleged reunion that supposedly didn't sit well with his ex.

For now, insists Gaga, her fans (or, as she calls them, her "roommates") are the best company a girl could have.

"The thing that keeps me warm at night is my sense of self. When I see my beautiful fans, I feel how much they protect and mean to me," she rhapsodizes. "It would be irresponsible if I didn't protect them and teach young people to be self-expressive, to love yourself."