Romance Report for March 22
By Kat Giantis
Rift Rumors Hit Kim and Reggie
By Kat Giantis
Kim Kardashian spent the weekend in her customary way: helping those less fortunate. Just kidding. She was relaxing on a yacht in a teeny-weeny peach bikini as paparazzi snapped away. But it seems her sun-bathing time in Miami with sister Khloe has sparked more whispers about the state of her romance with boyfriend Reggie Bush.
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
On Saturday in New York, the New Orleans Saints star was reportedly asked by a paparazzo if he knew where the shapely starlet was. He said he didn't. The follow-up query: Are they still an item? His response: "No more questions."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
An innocent desire for privacy after recent tabloid headlines or a sign of trouble? Radar Online suspects the latter. Seems Reggie appeared "a little tense" during a photo shoot in New York last Thursday and, after a "heated phone call," supposedly grumbled about his relationship with Kim, who recently bought a "sexy" new mansion big enough for her and her NFL squeeze.
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
Meanwhile, the New York Post says it spied Bush chatting up a dark-haired looker while making the scene at Robin Thicke's 33rd birthday party at 1Oak on March 17. "He was flirting up a storm with her," maintains a source. "They talked for an hour straight."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
Kardashian's rep didn't respond to our request for comment on the rift rumblings, which come just weeks after the couple's touchy-feely (or, as In Touch claims, "make or break") getaway to Costa Rica.
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
