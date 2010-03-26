Romance Report for March 26

By Kat Giantis

Beyoncé Baby Rumors Return

One of the downsides of being a female star: You're forced to give updates on the state of your uterus. Beyoncé's rep tells "Access Hollywood" that swirling reports that she has a Jay-Z-shaped bun in her oven are "untrue."

Don't believe the publicist? Her inner circle is also commenting on the inner workings of her reproductive system.

"No baby," a spy insists to E! News, while another snitch close to the chanteuse pooh-poohs to Radar Online that the baby talk is "false."

The latest round of stork chatter comes courtesy of MediaTakeOut, which claims a "rock solid source" tattled the news and that her hubby "is extremely happy to be having his first child with Bey."

Beyoncé may not be in the family way, but she does have a new tot in her life: This week, a paternity test reportedly confirmed that her dad, Matthew Knowles, is the father of a baby boy born in February.

