Romance Report for May 13

By Kat Giantis

Katy Perry and Russell Brand are dangerously close to becoming disgustingly adorable. The betrothed lovebirds have a new member of the family, a fluffy kitten they've named Krusty, a name that we're assuming is a mix of Katy and Rusty, Brand's nickname. We know, we know: Awwwwww. But let's hope they cover little Krusty's delicate ears should anyone mention the funnyman's sit-down with the June issue of Playboy, in which he discusses his once nonstop bed-hopping schedule. "When I was at my most promiscuous, I was like a charging locomotive," he overshares (via the London Sun). "My selection process was outsourced. I had a team of experts who took care of finding women for me. They had very specific instructions. It was as if I was talking to a wine steward: 'I'm looking for something French, a bit fruity, smells of oak.'" Now, he's completely reformed from such naughtiness. "I've reached a point in my life where I understand empirically that this is not the answer," he explains. "When you sleep with loads of women, it becomes a bit pointless and futile."

