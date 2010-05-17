Romance Report for May 17

By Kat Giantis

Their first engagement ended in tears and tabloid headlines. But Jude Law and Sienna Miller are apparently nothing if not hopeless romantics. The London Daily Mail claims the recommitted twosome is contemplating an impending aisle-walk. "They don't want to jinx things by talking about it," says an insider, who doesn't seem quite so superstitious, "but they have told their nearest and dearest that they would like to get married in the summer." The actress, who is rumored to be overhauling Jude's London pad to make it more couple-friendly, is said to want a "bohemian-style" wedding near her country home in Gloucestershire and has supposedly tapped her designer-sister Savannah to create her gown. The nuptial speculation comes just weeks after Law and Miller made their rekindled red-carpet debut at the Met gala in New York, and less than a year after they decided to resurrect their relationship, which imploded in 2005 not long after the actor admitted to playing doctor with his kids' nanny. "They have put the past behind them," explains the snitch, "and want to move on." Speaking of moving on ...