Romance Report for May 20: Hookup and Breakup Edition

By Kat Giantis

Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams looked so darn dreamy together this week on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival that fingers everywhere crossed in hopes of a love connection. But are the fair-haired thespians, who play a couple on the brink of collapse in the critically hailed flick "Blue Valentine," more than just demonstrative co-stars? Depends upon whom you ask. "You know actors who meet on movie sets," an insider nudge-nudge, wink-winks to People magazine. "It can be the most romantic place in the world." Especially when the stars have to live together for the sake of the story. Turns out Gosling, whose past loves include onetime leading ladies Rachel McAdams and Sandra Bullock, and Williams, who split with director Spike Jonze last fall, shacked up for a month during production to get into character. But unlike their embittered big-screen alter egos, they were overflowing with affection while promoting the film on the Croisette, with plenty of hand-holding, eye-gazing and shoulder-squeezing. Alas, their respective reps are quick to crush our romantic reverie, with his downplaying to the mag, "He is cozy with everyone!" (Everyone but us. Harrumph.) Says her mouthpiece, "They are not dating."

