Romance Report for May 27

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony will receive a very special gift when they mark their sixth wedding anniversary on June 5: the right to say "I told you so" to all those negative Nellies who doubted their everlasting love. "We realized the bets in Vegas [on whether we'd make it] stopped at five years, so we're really looking forward to this one," the hollow-cheeked crooner tells Us Weekly. "This is a big anniversary." And with three failed marriages between them (two for her; one for him), the couple understandably wants to make this milestone special. According to the mag, they plan to renew their vows at their Hidden Hills, Calif., estate, joining other recent "I do" redo duos such as Heidi Klum and Seal, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, Fergie and Josh Duhamel, and Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. And to get into the nuptial spirit, Jennifer and Marc have even registered for gifts, a move that has surely thrilled their nearest and dearest, who have already ponied up gravy boats galore for the pair, who, in addition to their previous vow-swaps, also retied the knot in 2008. Read on for more lovey-dovey couples news ...