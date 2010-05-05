Romance Report for May 5

By Kat Giantis

Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez have apparently entered the all-important meet-my-galpals stage of their rumored two-month romance. On Saturday in New York, the "super-athletic" and "goofy" pair chowed down with Kate Winslet, who co-starred with the statuesque A-lister in "The Holiday." "They all shared a delicious meal and several bottles of French red wine," an eyewitness tells the New York Post. The night before, Diaz met up for dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore, with the New York Yankees slugger making a cameo appearance. "Cameron got a call," a spy tells the paper, "then ordered a steamed fish with veggies for her 'friend' who was on his way." Thoughtful BFF that she is, Barrymore quickly surrendered her seat when A-Rod arrived so he could sit next to his squeeze. The duo's together-time seemingly wound down on Sunday morning, when Diaz, carrying several overnight bags, was seen hopping into a waiting SUV outside Rodriguez's Manhattan apartment building.

