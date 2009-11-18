Romance Report for Nov. 18

By Kat Giantis

Kate's Diamond Dazzler From A-Rod?

By Kat Giantis

Did Kate Hudson get a sparkly reward for being Alex Rodriguez's good luck charm and personal cheering section this season? So claims In Touch (via the New York Daily News), which says that not long after the New York Yankees slugger helped lead his team to World Series victory, he presented the actress with a $39,000 white-gold diamond- and pink sapphire-dotted ring from Louis Vuitton. "He has a World Series ring, and now she does, too. It's a beautiful piece of jewelry and very unusual -- just like Kate herself," plugs a source. "He clearly knows her style and has great taste." And while the mole says the bauble was offered in gratitude, not on bended knee, Hudson, who shot down engagement chatter earlier this month, was supposedly touched by the "romantic gesture." Meanwhile, Kate may be happy to play cheerleader, but she draws the line when it comes to spilling details about the relationship, even to Oprah. During a sit-down on Wednesday's show, she bobbed and weaved around the Big O's A-Rod questions with a giggly, "No comment." Hudson eventually revealed that she met the baseball star several years back through a mutual friend. "I am very happy," she declared. "I'm joyful."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson at the Yankee's Game!

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED: Kate Hudson and more stars model the metallics trend