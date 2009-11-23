Romance Report for Nov. 23

By Kat Giantis

Britney on Bended Knee?

It worked for her twice before, but did Britney Spears attempt to lock down agent-beau Jason Trawick by popping the question? So claims Australia's Daily Telegraph, which is convinced the popster proposed last Friday in Sydney, the latest stop on her Circus tour. Trawick's alleged answer: Thanks, but no thanks. Spears, who previously asked for the hand of Kevin Federline and Jason "I Was Brit-Brit's Hubby for 55 Hours" Alexander, was supposedly "devastated" by the negative response. "She is in love with the idea of marriage," says a snitch. "She has been married only twice, but has proposed to many more." Britney's rep didn't get back to us on the nuptial talk, but we suggest taking it with a Cheeto-sized grain of salt. For one thing, an insider tells us it didn't happen. For another, the paper purports that the pair has been dating for three years, a timeline that doesn't cotton with reality (they were first linked last year, following Britney's unhealthy hookup with paparazzo Adnan Ghalib). And far from looking down-in-the-dumps, Spears was smiling while shopping in Brisbane on Monday. Besides, several previous rounds of engagement rumors, some sparked by the singer's fondness for wearing a diamond ring on her all-important finger, have been emphatically denied (not that Brit's mom would mind having Jason as a son-in-law). Spears and Trawick have been spending plenty of time together during her critically dinged tour Down Under, with paparazzi recently capturing them playing, strolling, and cruising on a yacht with her tots, Sean Preston, 4, and Jayden James, 3.

