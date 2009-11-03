Romance Report for Nov. 3: Hand-Holding, Spit-Swapping and More

By Kat Giantis

Talent Alert: Tom and Katie Can Jog and Hold Hands at the Same Time

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes have eased up on the ridiculously over-the-top displays of public affection that marked the early days of their courtship (refresh your memory here, here and here, although we advise you to do so on an empty stomach). But they're still big with the touchy-feely, even when exercising. Paparazzi captured the pair holding hands while out for a jog Saturday in Boston, where the actor is filming the painfully punnily titled spy flick "Knight & Day." So, was this an athletic show of togetherness for the photogs? A spontaneous romantic moment spurred by an endorphin high? Or merely an exchange of long protein strings a la alien overlords Kang and Kodos from "The Simpsons"? Your guess is as good as ours. Either way, that night, TomKat managed to avoid shutterbugs while accompanying 3-year-old daughter Suri trick-or-treating. According to the Boston Herald, Cruise was outfitted as a scarecrow, Holmes dressed up as a Dalmatian and Suri -- color us surprised -- stepped out as a princess. The next day, cameras were clicking once again as Katie, who just signed on to star and executive produce the comedy "The Romantics," awkwardly threw her arm around Tom's shoulder and smiled at photographers as they took a stroll.

