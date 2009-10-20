Romance Report for Oct. 20: LeAnn and Eddie Smile for the Cameras and More
By Kat Giantis
Rimes and Cibrian Enjoy Sushi, Photo Op
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are out and proud. On Monday night in Los Angeles, the Lifetime movie co-stars-turned-affair-accused tabloid-toppers exited shutterbug-surrounded restaurant Katsuya holding hands and smiling wide for the waiting cameras. Word is, the photo op was premeditated (not unlike their recent beach coziness in Cabo). Radar Online reports that they originally planned to depart the sushi joint through a side door but had a change of heart and decided to
soak up the attention face the flashbulbs out front. The dinner capped off a very public few days for the country singer, 27, and the TV actor, 36, who are both still hammering out the details of their divorces (from Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, respectively). Over the weekend, the pair turned up hand-in-hand in Dallas to root for the University of Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. By the way, it looks like LeAnn's ex is trying for a new look in the wake of the split. Sheremet, a former dancer who is now attending culinary school in New York, has apparently shaved off his hair and is now rocking a chrome-domed style.
