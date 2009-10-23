Romance Report for Oct. 23: Tears, Rifts and More

By Kat Giantis

No Kleenex Necessary: Dita Denies Waterworks Over Evan Rachel Wood

It's a tailor-made Hollywood drama: A burlesque queen gets teary-eyed when she realizes the starlet who took up with her pasty onetime husband is standing on the same red carpet. But Dita Von Teese, aka the former Mrs. Marilyn Manson, insists she didn't have an "awkward run-in" with Evan Rachel Wood at Thursday's Night of Stars gala in New York, despite OK!'s claims to the contrary. Dita rails that the mag's breathless report alleging she clasped her hands to her immaculately made-up face in shock and beat a hasty retreat when Evan appeared "inches away" from her is so much tabloid fiction. "The theme for the Night of Stars event last night was 'Storytelling,'" an annoyed Von Teese wrote on Friday. "I would like to send out a big SUCK IT to OK! magazine for taking the theme to an especially low level with their report on me." What's more, she proclaims, "I have absolutely no sadness, anger or animosity regarding any elements of my divorce that occurred 3 years ago. I've moved on, and the media should do the same." Dita, 37, who's hot and heavy with comely French aristocrat Count Louis Marie de Castelbajac, 25, also points out that she couldn't possibly have been crying because her makeup remained flawless. "The proof is in the pictures," she fumes (but in a characteristically sexy, sophisticated way). "My black eyeliner is in perfect place." Wood, for her part, was recently linked to her "True Blood" co-star Alex Skarsgard, a massive upgrade from Manson, who in June said he still fantasizes about "smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer."

