Romance Report: Hookups, PDA and More

By Kat Giantis

Khloé Registers for Wedding Gifts as Fiancé Plans 'Midgets'-Filled Bachelor Party

Khloé Kardashian is set to make the institution of marriage beg for a straitjacket this Sunday as she weds Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom, her boyfriend of nearly one whole month. And like any bride building a new life with a man she hardly knows, the reality show brunette needs stuff. Lots of stuff. On Monday, Khloé ventured out with mom Kris Jenner to register for gifts, setting up wish lists at Williams-Sonoma and Gearys in Beverly Hills. E! News says the 250 or so guests invited to the couple's Bel-Air-set nuptials can pick out everything from a $1,075 Baccarat crystal decanter to a $299 copper ice bucket to a $500 margarita mixer. "Most brides-to-be have a list of items they want to register for. Khloé instead just walked around the store and pointed at things that caught her eye," a Williams-Sonoma spy tells People magazine. "Even though the registry seemed a bit last-minute, Khloé was still being smart about it and registered for simple necessary household items like kitchen shears." Someone should probably keep those shears out of Kardashian's hand for the next few days, just in case she learns one too many details about Odom's bachelor party on Thursday night, which TMZ reports will be hosted by odious "Girls Gone Wild" sleazeball Joe Francis. As befitting a Francis-tossed event, the invite screams class, boasting "drinks, DJ, stripper poles, midgets & tons of candy!" Of course, Khloé may simply turn a diamond-blinded eye to the festivities. Life & Style, which has her on its latest cover in full bridal regalia, says Lamar gave her a honkin' 9-carat engagement ring.

