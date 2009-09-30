Romance Report for Sept. 30

By Kat Giantis

Justin and Jessica Present United Front as Breakup, Rihanna Rumors Swirl

By Kat Giantis

Are they or aren't they? The new cover of Us Weekly says Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are "over" after more than two years of coupledom, claiming the crooner, 28, deep-sixed the actress, 27, a month ago by phone (ouch), but that she's in "severe denial" about the breakup. Maybe that's because they're still taking romantic getaways together. On Monday night, paparazzi caught the pair walking hand-in-hand in Northern California, where they reportedly enjoyed a lovey-dovey meal. "Justin and Jessica held hands and gazed into each other's eyes during dinner," a spy relays to X17. "No signs of drama here!" That's seconded by People magazine, with a source insisting, "They're together. They're not breaking up." Still, the relationship isn't without issues. "Things have been a bit up in the air recently," another insider tells the mag. "They've been spending more time apart -- more time with each of their friends, and they've been reevaluating. Jessica has felt like they haven't been on the same page..." Probably not helping them get on the same page is the latest cover story from Star, which declares that Timberlake and Rihanna are "on" after they supposedly got up close and personal following the MTV VMAs on Sept. 13. "Rihanna and Justin have been talking and texting on the phone nonstop...," alleges a mole. But People says the chart-toppers, who showed plenty of chemistry in Rihanna's "Rehab" video, are just colleagues. "They're working together," downplays a RiRi confidant. "They were in the studio for her album and they'll be going back in again."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

In Memoriam: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel